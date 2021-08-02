Cooler Weather Wont Last Long!

After Mother Nature put us in the blast furnace last week, we get some comfortable weather to kick off the first full week of August! Temperatures stay in the 80s the next few days, well shy of the average high in the low 90s. While we could see a few showers today, particularly south of the Tennessee river, things look fairly dry this week overall. Our dewpoints drop into a more comfortable range today and Tuesday before things start to get a bit more sticky by the end of the week.

With lower temperatures and dewpoints to kick off this week, there won’t be any noticeable heat index through at least Wednesday, but by the end of the week, things start to feel more like August with the heat index climbing into the mid to upper 90s.

Don’t expect much rain either. There will be a few isolated showers and storms this week, but there will be some of us that see little to no rain this week. Rain chances look very slim until the end of the week, when we get into a more typical “afternoon storms” pattern.

Keep up with the forecast wherever you go with Live Alert 19. Download it today for iOS or Android!

Follow me on Facebook and Twitter!

– Alex Puckett