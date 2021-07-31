Cooler Weather On The Way!

We stay pretty hot and humid Sunday, but there’s some relief from this heat on the way!

The upper level ridge that has been set up across much of the U.S. breaks down a bit over the eastern half of the country as we head into next week. While the Western U.S. will continue to bake as the ridge holds firm there, an upper level trough digs into the Eastern half of the country. For us, that means after a brief taste of serious summer heat, temperatures dip back below average next week!

Highs drop back into the 80s next week, and the humidity drops too, meaning the heat index won’t really be a factor for most of next week! There’s reason to think this cooler than average weather lasts longer than that too!

The Climate Prediction Center has noted the likelihood of temperatures running below average August 6-10 too. That doesn’t mean cool weather, but it does mean that temperatures will likely be cooler than average until the second week of August at least. After the heat we’ve had this week, we’ll take the relief where we can get it!

– Alex Puckett