We are well into spring here in the Tennesee Valley and it has been feeling more like May. However, the warm weather is about to change before the month is out.

Another shot of cold air is coming our way to close out the month. Temperatures are expected to be well below average from April 29 through May 5. During this time expect daytime highs to be cooler than 78 degrees, and morning lows to be colder than 55 degrees.

With the chance that some morning lows could drop down into the 30s next week, there could be some concern for frost. On average our last freeze in the Tennesee Valley takes place in late March or early April, depending on where you are. However, we have had freezes as late as early May. Our average last frost is typically after April 5, with a few local areas seeing their average last frost after March 25.