Cooler Start To November

Hello November! Hard to believe we are winding down 2021! It’s the month where the weather changes even more. Colder temperatures, scattered frost, and the potential for severe weather. Right now, it’s the cooler temperatures in the forecast and lows later this week dip into the middle to upper 30s.

For Monday afternoon, we’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle 60s. No problem for the first day of November. It is a little cool with the average high around 70°.





There is a chance of rain this week with a small disturbance moving through Wednesday into Thursday. This one isn’t a big deal with light rain in the forecast by then. It will be cool for November with everyday this week being in the 50s and 60s for highs. Rain totals average around 1/4 to 1/2″.





The extended forecast has limited chances for rain. The 6-10 day outlook has the Tennessee Valley well below our seasonal average. November averages just over four inches of rain for the month. It’s the fifth driest of the year. The average is about 0.14″ per day for the month. That is a low number. Besides Wednesday and Thursday, that’s all we have going on for now.

Well below average rainfall through November 11, 2021

Temperatures look to be well below average for the same period. We start the month with averages of 70°/46° respectively. By November 30, the averages dip to 58°/38°. By then the door is wide open for bitterly cold air! We’ll see how it plays out for November with temperatures, precipitation, and severe weather.

Below Average Temperatures To Start November

Ben Smith