Cool Weather Continues Into Next Week

Things stay fairly cool this week. Temperatures make it into the 70s Tuesday before another cold front brings another round of cold air. We’ll have to look out for a frost through mid-week. There isn’t much rain in the forecast either. Outside of a stray shower, things look fairly dry.
It’s pretty easy to pick out that mid-week cold front in our high temperatures next week. That front pushes through Tuesday night. Behind it, another shot of cold air moves in, with temperatures as much as 15° below normal. We’ll have to keep an eye out for some late-season frost Thursday and Friday mornings.
While that’s not the best news for our spring gardens, a frost this late is nowhere near unprecedented. We’ve had plenty of late frosts, sometimes very late.
