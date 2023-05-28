This upcoming Memorial Day holiday is going to be cooler than some of the more recent Memorial Days. Highs will only be in the upper 70s for much of the area, with lower dewpoints making for a nice holiday.

There are a couple of sporting events coming up on Monday. The UCI Para-Cycling World Cup will take place during the day on Monday and The Cotton Row Run will take place during the morning. Temperatures will start out on the cool side for the Cotton Row Run, we will likely wake up to temperatures in the 50s on Monday. Those temperatures will climb into the 60s then low 70s by lunchtime. By the afternoon expect highs to reach the upper 70s, for a cooler afternoon.

It has been a while since we have had a cooler Memorial Day, last year daytime highs were right at 90 degrees. The last time the high on Memorial Day was in the 70s was in 2018, with a high of 79 degrees. While this Memorial Day is expected to be cooler than normal, which is around 86 degrees, it is certainly not the coolest we have had. The coolest was back in 1997 with a high of 65 degrees.

While the holiday will be cooler, there will still be a mix of sun and clouds for a partly cloudy day. It will be nice to get outside and enjoy some of the cooler, more comfortable weather before summer decides to make a comeback late in the week.