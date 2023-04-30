Panoply weekend was a success weather-wise for Huntsville, even though it was a bit on the windy side. Heading into the upcoming week it will be a dry and sunny start but temperatures will remain on the cooler side.

The normal high temperature for the first part of the coming week is 79 degrees. With an increased flow of cooler air for the start of the week, temperatures are forecast to be nearly 10 degrees below average. After temperatures start in the low 40s Monday morning, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon.

Later in the week, winds will shift out more out of the south leading to an increase of warm air into the region. High temperatures gradually warm into the mid to upper 70s by the latter half of the week.

The area of high pressure will be in control of the region for the first half of the week. This dry air in place will lead to limited cloud cover and an abundance of sunshine! Rain chances will return late this week and potentially into the start of the coming weekend.

The latest model trends show a system tracking through the area from Friday into Saturday. At this vantage point rainfall will remain on the lighter, with the best chance of widespread activity arriving Friday night.

Stick with the Weather Authority this week for the latest!