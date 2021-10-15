Cool and Dry Weather This Weekend

Around the Tennessee Valley

Our weather looks fantastic this weekend! Behind Friday night’s cold front, temperatures drop around 10° below average Saturday and Saturday night. A few clouds may be around Saturday morning east of I-65, but by Saturday afternoon the sky clears out and we stay dry and cool through the start of next week! It will be a bit breezy at times, particularly on Saturday when winds could gust to 20 mph. Wind gusts could exceed 15 mph Sunday afternoon.

College Football Saturday

With the cold front cleared out by Saturday morning, the weather for college football this weekend is looking fantastic! Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for games on Saturday, and the sky will be clear and sunny! North and northwest breezes could be high enough Saturday to have an impact on the kicking game at times.

