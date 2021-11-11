Cool and Dry For Playoff Football

After a rainy Thursday, we dry out across North Alabama on Friday. It will be a bit cooler too, with temperatures only reaching the 60s in the afternoon, and it will be chilly Friday night! Temperatures will be in the 50s at kick-off, with temperatures falling into the 40s by the time games wrap up. Clouds will be filling in during the evening, and a passing shower can’t be ruled out Friday evening, but most of us stay dry.
Meteorologist Alex Puckett
