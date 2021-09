The weather behind Wednesday’s cold front is cool and dry, and will lead to some fantastic football weather this week.

Temperatures start out in the 60s for the games on Friday, but many games end the 4th quarter in the 50s! Plan to dress for cooler weather for these games! Wind will be light, so weather shouldn’t be an issue in any way for any Football Friday matchups!

