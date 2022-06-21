Tuesday marked the official first day of summer, but for many, the summertime heat has been around for a while now. The summer-like heat we have been seeing, not only in the Tennessee Valley but across a good chunk of the nation is thanks to an upper-level ridge. This strong ridge continues to dominate our weather pattern, keeping a hot air mass in place. The area has the potential to reach 100 degrees for the first time since 2019.

Along with the extreme heat, some are also dealing with dew point values in the upper 60s to low 70s. Heat Index values here in the Tennessee Valley last week were well into the triple digits, and could potentially reach that heading into Wednesday. It is important to take care of yourself during times of extreme heat in order to avoid heat-related illnesses.

NOAA: May 2022 Ranks In The Earth’s Top 10 Warmest

So far, in 2022, the number of consecutive high temperatures at or above 90 degrees has been 10 for both the Huntsville area and Muscle Shoals. This number is forecasted to continue to grow with high temperatures forecasted to reach the 90s in the extended forecast.

Although it feels like this heat is never-ending and has been going on for ages, it isn’t the longest stretch we’ve seen before. For the Huntsville area, the record for consecutive days is 37, which occurred in both 2010 and 1935. For the Muscle Shoals area, the record for consecutive days is 40, set back in 2007 and 1925.

The Heat Index and How It Impacts You

Climate Prediction Centers Temperature Outlook

6-10 Day Temperature Outlook

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook

As we head into the second half of June, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-average temperatures. The above photos show that North Alabama has a 50 to 60 percent chance of seeing above-average temperatures between June 27th and July 5th.

The average high temperature during the 6-10 day outlook (June 27-July 1) is 91 degrees and the average high temperature during the 8-14 day outlook (June 29-July 5) is also 91 degrees. These two maps show that during these time periods we have a 50 to 60 percent chance to see temperatures at or above 91 degrees.