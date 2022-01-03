Confirmed tornadoes from Saturday’s storms

Severe weather Saturday evening led to the threat of heavy rain, strong winds, and tornadoes for the Tennessee Valley. Three tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service in both Huntsville and Nashville.

The first tornado that was confirmed occurred near the Hazel Green community. The tornado touched down 2 miles NW of Hazel Green and had about a nine-mile long travel path. Minor structural damage occurred to homes and businesses in this area. The tornado had peak winds near 85 mph, EF0 Tornado, and lead to 1 injury.

The second tornado touched down 3 miles WSW of Triana and was on the ground for just over 3.5 miles. The tornado touched down just west of County Line Road in Limestone County where a couple of trees were uprooted. The tornado then moved towards the east-northeast, uprooting more trees along Wall Triana Highway. The tornado had peak winds near 80 mph, making it an EF0 Tornado.

For more information on these tornadoes click here.

The National Weather Service in Nashville has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Giles County on January 1st. The tornado touched down 3 miles ENE of Lester and traveled nearly 10 miles before lifting 2 miles SW of Elkton. Several barns sustained roof damage and trees were uprooted. The peak winds associated with this tornado were 90 mph.

For more information on this tornado click here.