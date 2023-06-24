The Weather Authority is closely monitoring the threat of strong to severe storm development on Sunday. While environmental parameters are there to support storm development, model disagreement remains on timing and overall storm threat.

As of Saturday evening, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the Tennessee Valley in a ‘Slight Risk’ (level 2 out of 5) for scattered strong to severe storm development. The greater threat of severe weather looks to be across areas north of us where an ‘Enhanced Risk’ has been highlighted for parts of Kentucky and northern Tennessee.

There are a lot of moving parts with this potential severe weather threat. With plenty of warm air and moisture in place over the region, the atmosphere will certainly be primed to support storm development. What we will be watching for is the potential for two rounds of storms to push through the area, one late morning through mid-afternoon and the second Sunday evening.

The first round of storms will be associated with an MCS, or mesoscale convective system, that develops well to our north Saturday night. That complex of storms is forecast to move through the region between 10 am and 3 pm. The second round of storms will likely develop to the west-northwest and push through the area between 7 pm and 2 am.

The main threats from storms that develop will be damaging winds and large hail. One other threat will be locally heavy rainfall.

This continues to be a conditional storm threat, both Sunday morning and evening. If the first round of storms is able to break apart then the severe weather threat for the second round in the evening will be greater. This will be due to the atmosphere remaining untouched and unstable all day long. If the first round holds together and tracks through the area, we could see a limited severe weather threat later Sunday evening.

It is important that you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and stick with the Weather Authority for the very latest.