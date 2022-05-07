Cloud cover will be stubborn throughout Saturday, this combined with a northwesterly wind flow will keep temperatures on the cooler side. Winds will be breezy today with sustained winds of 10-15 mph and gusts upwards of 20 mph possible. Highs on Saturday are forecasted to only reach the mid to upper 60s, nearly 10-15 degrees below average for this time of year. Temperatures rebound and the sunshine returns for Mother’s Day!

Turning Warm Next Week

If you are not the biggest fan of cool temperatures, I’m happy to say we will see much warmer air work into the region for the coming week. As the plume of warm air moves into the region, temperatures will rapidly rise Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures are forecasted to reach the mid-80s Monday then 90 degrees by midweek!

Temperatures are forecasted to be almost 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Record highs for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are 93, 94, and 95 degrees respectively. At this vantage point, the best chance to break one of these records, set back in 1936, would be Tuesday or Wednesday.

Accompanying this warm air mass with be a plume of moisture that looks to move into the region by Wednesday. This will lead to an increase in dew point values, with values in the 60s expected. With dew points this high, it will lead to the return of humid and uncomfortable conditions.

When Is The Next Chance For Rainfall?

A ridge of high pressure will keep dry air in place for the majority of the week before moisture creeps back in. This being said, the area will see a mix of sun and clouds through Tuesday. By Wednesday, a very weak disturbance will push through the region. With limited instability, any shower activity looks to be isolated at this time. A better chance for shower activity looks to arrive late Friday into Friday night. The Weather Authority will continue to monitor this rain chance.