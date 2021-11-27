Comfortable, cool, & sunny this weekend

It will be a seasonable and sunny weekend across the Tennessee Valley! This is all thanks to an area of high pressure that is in control of the region keeping dry air in place. After a bitterly cold start to the day, temperatures will rise to right around average for the afternoon. The combination of sunshine and a southerly breeze will help bump temperatures into the upper 50s.

The weather will be picture perfect for the Iron Bowl game! No matter if you are cheering on Auburn or Alabama if you are heading to the game you will love the weather. Temperatures will be near 60 degrees and there will be plenty of sunshine. If you can’t make it there for the game no worries, you can catch the game live on News 19 at 2:30 this afternoon!

Although a frontal system approaches the region on Sunday, the air will be so dry that we will not see any shower activity from it. The main thing we could see is an increase in clouds, leading to partly cloudy conditions on Sunday.

Temperatures rise through midweek!

Although we will not see any shower activity, we will see another burst of cold air behind the frontal passage. With winds shifting out of the north, it will lead to chilly conditions Sunday night across the area! Luckily, we will see a warm-up through midweek after starting the week off on the cooler side.

An area of high pressure will build back into the region to start the new week leading to plenty of sunshine! The dry weather will continue for the majority of the week looks to be the same. The next best chance for any type of rain activity looks to be late Friday into Saturday. The latest-model updates are still not in complete agreement on timing, so this is something we will continue to watch!