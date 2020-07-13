Comet NEOWISE Visible Next Few Evenings In North Alabama

We’ve seen some nice pictures of Comet NEOWISE from the Tennessee Valley from those who decided to wake up early last week and snap a picture or two.

Courtesy Bobby Harisson

Courtesy: Dan Durda Comet NEOWISE

For those who didn’t wake up early to catch a glimpse of this comet, there’s good news! Comet NEOWISE will be visible this week on the northwestern horizon just after sunset.

Now, the comet won’t be as noticeable for us as it will be in the Northern U.S., but you might be able to get a look at it, especially with a telescope or binoculars. If you happen to be able to get a picture of it, submit it to us. You can submit photos to us on facebook or twitter, or using Live Alert 19.

– Alex Puckett

