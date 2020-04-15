Coldest Spring Days in Huntsville

Temperatures dropped to the low to mid 30s Wednesday morning, which is abnormally cold for this time of year! The average low for April 15 is 50 degrees, but the record low for this date is 25 degrees.
However, the coldest April temperatures in Huntsville’s history are even lower than that! Take a look at the Top 5 Record Lowest Temperatures for the month of April:
- 24 degrees – April 1, 1923
- 25 degrees — April 7, 2007 (this freeze was responsible for $2 billion in agricultural losses)
- 25 degrees — April 6, 1944
- 25 degrees — April 15, 1943
- 25 degrees — April 13, 1940
But what about May? Are sensitive spring plants out of danger once the calendar says May 1? Not necessarily!
Below are the Top 5 Record Lowest Temperatures for the month of May in Huntsville:
- 32 degrees — May 7, 1944 (this also serves as the latest spring freeze in Huntsville history)
- 32 degrees — May 2, 1909
- 34 degrees — May 1, 1908
- 36 degrees — May 3, 1971
- 36 degrees — May 4, 1971
