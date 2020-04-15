Coldest Spring Days in Huntsville

Temperatures dropped to the low to mid 30s Wednesday morning, which is abnormally cold for this time of year! The average low for April 15 is 50 degrees, but the record low for this date is 25 degrees.

It sure was cold this morning! Temperatures dropped to near freezing all across north Alabama… The average low for April 15 in Huntsville is 50 degrees, so that tells you how abnormally cold it is, but the record low for this date is 25°F set in 1943! #ValleyWx #ALwx #IheartHSV pic.twitter.com/4trFZMpIZI — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) April 15, 2020

However, the coldest April temperatures in Huntsville’s history are even lower than that! Take a look at the Top 5 Record Lowest Temperatures for the month of April:

24 degrees – April 1, 1923

25 degrees — April 7, 2007 (this freeze was responsible for $2 billion in agricultural losses)

25 degrees — April 6, 1944

25 degrees — April 15, 1943

25 degrees — April 13, 1940

But what about May? Are sensitive spring plants out of danger once the calendar says May 1? Not necessarily!

Below are the Top 5 Record Lowest Temperatures for the month of May in Huntsville:

32 degrees — May 7, 1944 (this also serves as the latest spring freeze in Huntsville history)

32 degrees — May 2, 1909

34 degrees — May 1, 1908

36 degrees — May 3, 1971

36 degrees — May 4, 1971

Looking for the latest forecast in hopes of protecting the spring garden? Check the daily forecast discussion link from the WHNT News 19 Weather Authority: www.whnt.com/weather/forecast

– Christina Edwards

