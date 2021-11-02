Coldest Lows Of the Fall Season Heading Our Way

Get ready for the coldest air of the fall season across the Tennessee Valley. When? How about this weekend. We’ll have three nights with lows in the middle to upper 30s. There could be a few spots that dip into the upper 20s. Here is a look at the three day stretch:

Saturday morning will be the coldest with a low of 35°. Here is a look at lows across the region for Saturday morning:

The coldest temperature is so far is 39° on October 18. There were spots that dipped into the lower 30s with a hint of scattered frost. This weekend will be the best chance of frost so far this fall. Don’t be surprised if a frost advisory is issued for parts or all of the Tennessee Valley as overnight lows dip. By the way, we are slightly late to the party frost party! We typically have a first frost/freeze around late October into early November.

Here is text from the National Weather Service regarding the chance of a frost this weekend:

Radiational cooling will develop late Thursday night allowing for lows to drop down into the mid 30s to low 40s. Once again, latest models runs are not near as cold as runs from 24 hours ago. Therefore, confidence is a bit lower for a frost Friday morning. For now, the highest confidence for a frost would be in the valleys of southern middle Tennessee and northeast Alabama and confidence is low at this point. Overnight lows Saturday/Sunday/Monday morning will be down in the mid 30s to low 40s. There could be the threat for frost each morning.

Ben Smith