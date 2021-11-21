Coldest air of the season to start the week

Temperatures this weekend were near average, but this is coming to an end heading into the Holiday week! A strong cold front is forecasted to move through the region Sunday night, bringing some beneficial rainfall to the Tennessee Valley! Along with this rain chance, winds shifting out of the north/northwest will lead to cold air to be ushered into the region!

It will be a blustery day for the region on Monday thanks to a strong northerly breeze sustained at 10-15 mph, gusts of 20 mph will be possible. This will keep temperatures into the low 50s across the area, with wind chill values in the upper 30s to low 40s possible. If you are heading out make sure you bundle up and you will want to do the same Tuesday morning!

Bitter cold Monday night

Alright Tennessee Valley, it is going to be a bitter cold Monday night into Tuesday morning! Mainly clear skies, calming winds, and the cold air in place will help temperatures fall back into the 20s. Some of the colder valley areas could even fall into the lows 20s! A warm jacket, gloves, and a hot cup of coffee with be a necessary Tuesday Morning!

It is very important to make sure pets are brought in doors to protect them from the cold. You will also want to wrap any out door pipes to prevent them from bursting. Temperatures are forecasted to remain on the cooler side through the remainder of the week. Highs area expected to only reach the 50s, to nearing 60 by Thanksgiving.

Sneak Peek at Thanksgiving

High pressure will be in control of the region Monday through Wednesday, leading to dry weather and some sunshine. Cloud cover will begin to build in Wednesday afternoon ahead of our next weather system moving into the region. At this vantage point the start of Thanksgiving Day looks dry before showers arrive for the afternoon and evening. We will continue to monitor the forecast as we get closer to the Holiday!