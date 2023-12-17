HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s the week before Christmas, and colder air is forecast to surge into the region.

On Monday, a dry cold front is forecast to track through the region late in the day. With dry air in place, no rain is expected with this system. The main impacts we’ll see from this front will be strong winds and cold temperatures.

The coldest air is forecast to be in place beginning Monday night and last until Thursday morning.

With strong cold fronts, the pressure gradient is tightly compacted. A tighter pressure gradient leads to strong gradient winds at the surface.

A breezy northwest wind will be sustained at 10-15 mph, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph possible. The strongest gusts will occur late in the morning through early evening.

With the gusty winds in the forecast, make sure you secure any loose decorations so they don’t blow away.

The cool northwest wind will keep temperatures steady in the low 50s on Monday, even though the sun will be fully out! The cool breeze will also lead to the chance of wind chill values in the 40s through the day.

Make sure to have the jacket handy all day!

Colder Overnight:

The bigger story for the start of the week will be the subfreezing morning lows, especially on Tuesday morning. We will wake to morning lows near the low 20s Tuesday morning, in southern middle Tennessee lows could be near 20 degrees.

Waking up Wednesday and Thursday morning will also be cold, but Tuesday will be the coldest start this week.

While it will feel cold, it’s not the coldest on record. Record lows for Huntsville are near 10 degrees or lower Tuesday through Thursday morning.

Tuesday morning’s lows will be in the 20s but it will feel much colder than that.

Windy conditions that persist Monday night will support bitterly cold wind chill values early Tuesday morning. Wind chill values will range from the upper teens to near 20 degrees.

At this vantage, the coldest locations will be across southern middle Tennessee and north of the Tennessee River.

With temperatures this low…it’s important to wear multiple layers, cover sensitive vegetation, and provide a warm shelter for your pets.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest.