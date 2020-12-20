Colder By Christmas; Chance For Wintry Weather?

Dry and fairly mild weather is in store over the next few days. Temperatures hang around or above average through Wednesday afternoon before some cold air moves in around Christmas.

That cold front that brings a shot of seriously cold air around Christmas also brings some rain, starting as early as Wednesday night, and lasting into Thursday.





Cold air rushes in behind the front. There could be a changeover to wintry mix Thursday if enough moisture is lagging behind the front. In addition, a bit of wraparound moisture Thursday night into Friday morning could lead to a few flurries or light snow showers too.

This does not look like a setup that would normally bring us any snow accumulations, but we’ll have to watch this closely over the next few days. A white Christmas still looks unlikely, but the chance isn’t totally zero either.

