After seeing near-average temperatures to start off the week, another round of cold air is expected to move in tonight! A weak cold front is currently moving through the region, but with so much dry air in place, no precipitation is expected.

The main thing we will see from this system is another round of cold air that will be ushered in! Temperatures tonight will fall back into the low to mid-20s in most locations, isolated spots could even dip into the upper teens. With winds staying sustained between 5-15 mph, we will deal with wind chill values into the teens.

So far for the month of January, it has been on the cooler side, and temperatures this week are forecasted to remain that way. The average high temperature for this time of year is 53 degrees here in Huntsville. So far this month, 66 percent of the days have been below average with the coldest day being the 21st. I am happy to say that although temperatures this week will be on the cooler side, we will begin to see a change in our weather pattern leading to near average temperatures returning late this weekend through the first week of February.

Dangers of cold temperatures

Some simple things you can do to protect yourself from the bitter cold is bundling up when you head out the door. Wear multiple loose layers and a heavy coat along with gloves, hats, and scarves. We can’t forget about our furry friends wither. It is always important to bring them indoors when we begin to see the extreme cold.