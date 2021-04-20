Colder Air On The Way, As Well As Weekend Rain

A cold front will approach the Tennessee Valley overnight, and it will bring with it a few light showers. These won’t amount to much. The few spots that do see rain won’t see enough to count for much.

The clouds clear out Wednesday afternoon, but the cold air rushes in keeping us quite chilly. Wind chills will start out around 30° Wednesday morning, and even as we head into the afternoon, those numbers will still be in the 40s.

While the actual temperature won’t get quite that low, it may get low enough by Thursday morning that some patchy frost develops. You’ll want to protect any plants you’ve got out that may not can handle a light frost.

Temperatures stay below average through the end of the week. That’s good news, because as some heavier rain moves in Saturday, that will help keep severe weather out of the forecast for us. Despite that, we expect some fairly heavy rain Friday night into Saturday.

As previously mentioned though, we don’t really warm up. Heavy rain and thunderstorms ahead of an advancing warm front keeps the really warm and humid air to our south. That should keep storms here fairly tame Saturday, but they could still drop over an inch of rain.

That’s not the forecast we really want for Panoply. Having said that, I don’t think the weather will be a big issue for the Friday concert or fireworks outside of a passing shower or two. Saturday may be quite rainy, especially in the first half of the day, but Sunday looks like a fantastic day to be out browsing all Panoply has to offer.

The weather finally warms back up next week. Highs will be back in the 80s Monday and Tuesday before we have to watch another round of showers and storms in the middle of next week.

