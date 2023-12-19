HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A cold front that moved through Monday surged colder air into the region leading to subfreezing lows.

On Tuesday, temperatures struggled to make it out of the low 40s as the cold air remained over the area.

Winds will be calmer preventing wind chill values from dropping into the teens. It will be the combination of the calm winds and clear skies that will support a steady drop in temperatures.

Waking up Wednesday morning, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Isolated colder valley areas could dip into the low 20s. This will be one of the last bitterly cold mornings with lows below 32 degrees.

When heading out the door in the morning it is important to wear multiple layers and bundle up. After a cold start temperatures will gradually rise into the low to mid-50s by the afternoon. While warmer than Tuesday, a jacket will still be needed.

Warmer Air To Return

After seeing below-average temperatures the region will see a warm up heading into the end of the week and weekend. Winds shifting out of the southeast-south, warmer air will filter into the region. With slightly warmer air in place, high temperatures by the weekend are forecast to be nearly ten degrees above average.

Similar to the rise of high temperatures, morning lows will also begin to rise. After waking up to lows in the 30s Thursday morning we will see lows in the mid-40s or warmer.

Above is a look at the Climate Prediction Center’s six to ten-day Temperature Outlook, which shows the area has a 60-70 percent chance of seeing warmer than average temperatures. From December 25 and 29, the average high for Huntsville is 53 degrees and the average low is 35 degrees.

It is important to note that this doesn’t mean we will see above-average temperatures every day. Stick with the Weather Authority for more on just how warm we could get in the coming weeks!