Temperatures drop into the 40s Monday afternoon, and by sunset, temps will be down into the 30s. A breezy NNW wind will keep the wind chills in the 30s through the afternoon and 20s by early evening.

This shot of cold air won’t last too long though. Highs climb back into the 60s by the end of the week.

Our next good chance of rain comes with a cold front Friday into Saturday, bringing showers and storms back to the Tennessee Valley.

