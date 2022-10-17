HUNTSVILLE, AL (WHNT) – The Tennessee Valley will experience the coldest air since March 13th thanks to a blast of arctic cold air. With lows the next few nights forecast to fall into the upper 20s we will all be trying to find ways to stay warm!

Freeze Alerts For Tuesday Morning

Ethan Fitzgerald with the Moores Mills Fire Department says “safety plans look different for everybody but this is the time to work on them.” Half of all home heating fires occur in December, January, and February, said Fitzgerald.

The National Fire Protection Association states that one in every seven home fires heating equipment and one out of five deaths involves heating equipment. Well heat our homes in different ways and each poses its own risks.

Cold Weather Is Coming – Be Prepared

Fireplaces, space heaters, heating systems, and generators are just some of the ways we try to warm up during the winter months. While they are warm and comfortable they can pose a fire risk.

Fitzgerald says “If you have a portable heater, my biggest tip is to try to keep that at least three feet away from anything catching fire.” If you have a chimney it is important to have it cleaned and inspected each year before using it.

Stick with the Weather Authority throughout the Winter Season as we keep you up to date with the latest information!