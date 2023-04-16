A cold front is moving through the Tennessee Valley this Sunday and is bringing a few showers and cooler temperatures to the region. This front will move out giving way to nice conditions for the week ahead.

Temperatures ahead of the front this morning were in the 60s. Behind the front temperatures were falling into the 50s, and winds were picking up into the 20-25 mph range.

Expect a cooler afternoon with temperatures only rebounding into the middle and upper 60s Sunday afternoon. Not only will it be cool, but it will also be a breezy afternoon.

Winds will be out of the West at 20-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Winds will die down overnight into Monday morning.

High pressure will build into the region for the week ahead. This will lead to very pleasant conditions with sunshine and warmer temperatures across the area during the workweek. It will turn very warm by the middle of the week with highs likely to top out in the low 80s!

As nice as it is to have sunny weather, it will come to an end by the end of the week. Another system is set to make its way to our area by the end of the week. Bringing another chance for showers and storms by Friday. Stay with The Weather Authority for the latest forecast.