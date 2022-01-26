Alright, Tennessee Valley, it was certainly cold this Wednesday morning with lows in the low 20s but wind chill values in some spots near 10 degrees! High temperatures Thursday will be back up into the low 50s, but this is short-lived as another burst of cold air is on the way!

A cold front will pass through the region on Friday, bringing with it cloud cover and potentially some snow flurries. There will be limited moisture in the atmosphere for this frontal boundary to tap into so any activity will be very spotty in coverage; which means most will stay dry. The best time for flurries or even a mix of sleet/flurries/rain will be during the morning hours. This will not be a major weather event and no accumulation is expected! As an area of high pressure builds in behind this front, cloud cover will begin to decrease as dry air is filtered in.

Although we won’t see much precipitation from this frontal system, we will see another burst of cold air! Winds will shift out of the north, which will filter back in the arctic cold air from the north. Temperatures by early Saturday morning are forecasted to be in the upper teens to low 20s, wind chill values though could reach the single digits. Although we will see plenty of sunshine on Saturday, due to the strong northerly breeze highs will only reach the 30s. If you have plans on Saturday make sure you bundle up!

I am happy to say that even though the weekend starts off on the colder side temperatures will begin to rebound by Sunday. At this vantage point, after a chilly start, Sunday temperatures will rebound nicely towards 50 degrees by the afternoon. We will continue to see this warming trend heading into the first week of February! High temperatures for Monday and Wednesday will reach the mid to upper 50s.