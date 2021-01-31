Cold Air; A Few Flurries On The Way

After a few showers Sunday, we start out Sunday evening dry. Once we get past midnight though, a few flurries develop in Southern Tennessee.





Those snow flurries, and perhaps a few light snow showers, extend south into North Alabama as we head into Monday morning. These flurries and snow showers will be light and scattered. We aren’t forecasting any impacts. Travel should be fine. I can’t rule out a couple of spots seeing a quick dusting on the grass or rooftops, but generally we don’t expect any accumulations with this quick round of flurries.

We warm up later this week. Highs climb back into the upper 50s before another cold front drops temperatures again as we head into next week. Early indications are we could see some seriously cold weather in the 7-10 day range. There’s still some time for this to change, but we could be dealing with the coldest air of Winter so far in a little more than a week.

