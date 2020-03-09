Clouds roll in, daily chance of rain and storms

After a spectacularly sunny weekend, the clouds are moving in and soon we will contend with our old “frenemy”, the rain.

Starting with Monday, each day of next week – even through the weekend – will have a chance of some rain and thunderstorms.

However, it won’t rain every minute of every day. In fact, Monday’s rain won’t arrive until after 5pm. Until then, enjoy a mostly cloudy but dry start to the week, with morning lows in the mid 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.







Monday’s rain looks to come in late in the day (late afternoon through the evening), and it picks up overnight into Tuesday. That batch of wet weather is likely our ‘sure bet’ for the week. Rain looks likely Monday night to midday Tuesday. This doesn’t look to bring a severe weather or flooding risk, but it does look like another decent soaking for most of us.

After that, we’re under a jet stream pattern that brings a few waves of clouds and showers now and then from Wednesday through Friday and Saturday. The timing is all but impossible to work out this far in advance, so just be prepared for some now-and-again, on-and-off showers and occasional thunderstorms.

It may not seem like it, but March is running a tad “dry”

Overall, rainfall totals this week will add up to 2.5″ to 3″ of rainfall. While that is quite a bit of rain for a 7-day stretch, it pales in comparison to all of the heavy rain we received December through February, which featured 7-10 inches of rainfall per month!

In fact, Month-To-Date, both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals are running a rainfall deficit, however Year-To-Date rain continues to be well above average.



