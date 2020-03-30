Clouds drifting in on Monday, rain returns Tuesday

A few clouds are floating by overhead the Tennessee Valley, and cooler, drier air has settled into the region.

Morning lows will fall into the upper 40s to low 50s Monday, and a few areas of fog are possible near the Tennessee River and its tributaries.

Clouds will

Rainy weather makes a brief return

A low pressure system will develop in Texas and march east, causing storms to develop in Mississippi late Monday and move into Alabama on Tuesday morning. There could be some stronger storms in south Alabama on Tuesday as the low jogs south, but north Alabama is expected to stay in the “cold sector” of this system, so the severe weather threat is non-existent for our region.

The unsettled weather will exit the Tennessee Valley late Tuesday evening, but not before dropping another 0.50″ to 1″ of rainfall over the region. If this forecast verifies, that would mean March 2020 rainfall totals would finish in the 8″ to 10″ range across the area — and Huntsville is already experiencing a Top 10 Wettest March!

Silver lining to the rain clouds: Pollen washes out of the air

As wet as it has been this winter and spring, rain is a good thing — it helps to wash the pollen granules out of the air.

Of course, once the rain dries out, the pollen dust is left behind, which is why another round of rain showers are welcomed at the end of the week.