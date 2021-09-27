Closing Out September On the Warmer Side

Expect widespread 80s in the forecast to end September. Highs Monday average in the lower to middle 80s and it stays that way through next weekend.

These temperatures are slightly above the average for this time of year. September can be all over the place as far as temperatures and rainfall. We’ve seen both in recently years. We are back and forth with rain for 2021. Right now we are dry. No significant rain is in the forecast this week.



Still below average 7-10 days out

Going back to our temperatures. No 90s for September and at the same time, no 60s. Once we get into October, we historically have our first frost. That window opens around the middle of the month. The average is closer to Halloween.

The highest temperature occurred on September 13 at 89° at Huntsville International Airport