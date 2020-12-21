Christmas Weather Outlook

We stay fairly mild and dry through early afternoon Wednesday, but a cold front approaching from the west brings the chance for rain by late afternoon in Northwest Alabama, and rain becomes more widespread overnight Wednesday night. By Thursday morning, cold air is rushing in behind the rain. There’s a chance we could see a brief changeover from a cold rain to a wintry mix Thursday morning, but accumulations of any wintry weather look highly unlikely at this point.

We dry out Thursday during the day, but wraparound moisture keeps things cloudy. We could see a flurry or two Christmas Eve night, but as with the morning round, accumulations look highly unlikely. The bigger story is the very cold air pushing in. Temperatures drop into the low 20s by early Christmas morning.

That cold air sticks with us into Christmas Day. At this point it doesn’t look like we’ll crack 40° in the afternoon despite a sunny sky.

This kind of cold can’t last that long though. Temperatures will be back in the 40s by Saturday, and we’ll see highs back in the 40s and 50s to start next week.

