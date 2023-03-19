The meteorological first day of Spring was on March 1st, but the official first day has finally arrived. Waking up Monday morning, it will feel more like Winter than Spring! With a Freeze Warning in effect through 10 am in the morning, widespread freeze is expected across the area.

Temperatures will start off in the 20s, so if you are heading out early you will need to bundle up! Temperatures are forecast to remain below average, though they will be about 10 degrees warmer than what we saw Sunday. When heading out the door in the afternoon, don’t let the sunshine fool you, it will still be cool with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Spring Set To Return This Week

Above you will find the statistics for the 1st day of Spring in Huntsville, data from 1894 to 2021. The warmest first day of Spring was in 2004 when the high temperature was 86 degrees. The coldest was in 1996 when the high only reached 37 degrees, this is also the snowiest first day of Spring.

When looking at other areas across the Tennessee Valley, most of the warmest first days of Spring had recorded highs well into the 80s. Decatur and Fayetteville observed its record in 2012 with Muscle Shoals almost hitting 90 degrees back in 1907.

While we certainly won’t be hitting the 80s Monday, we will see a nice warm by late week! Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest on this warm-up!