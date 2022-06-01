News 19 started a new segment today called “Weather Wednesdays” where Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier goes out to a city in the Tennessee Valley and talks about the weather and an event happening in that city. We’ll be live on location throughout the summer.

The Cigar Box Guitar Festival kicks off on Friday, June 3 at Salty Nut Brewery’s Backyard from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. You’ll need to bring a chair. On Saturday, June 4, the band will be at Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission and parking are free. You’ll need to bring a chair. There will be food and art along with kid’s activities.

Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier got to learn how to play a guitar on television! If you’re heading to the festival, the forecast is calling for dry conditions on Friday and Saturday. The warmer day will be Saturday.