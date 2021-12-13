Check the Calendar! Not Feeling Like December

If you are a fan of cold temperatures and snow, it’s just not in the forecast for a long time across the Tennessee Valley. This month continues to be well above average. Look at the first twelve days:

We have an average high of 65° so far. Five of those days are in the 70s with one record high at Huntsville International Airport on December 3. Over the next seven days, temperatures remain warm for the middle of December. Next Sunday the 19th is the only day below the average of 56°.

Warm stretch continues

Even beyond that, temperatures rebound as we closer to Christmas Day. There will be multiple rounds of rain and storms for us. It will likely be too warm for snow in the Tennessee Valley. Our neighbors to the north could see some snow closer to Christmas Eve, but it’s still too far out to be sure. Looks like 2021 will end very warm for our area.

Ben Smith