Chasing A Monster: My Experience With The Louisville, MS EF-4 Tornado From April 28, 2014

Analyzing the Meteorology: The Morning of April 28, 2014

In 2014, I was a meteorology student at Mississippi State University, and eager to take some of the knowledge I had gained in the classroom and use it to chase storms. April 28, 2014 would give me that opportunity. Much of Mississippi was in a Moderate Risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center that morning.

A large trough was pushing across the Central US on the morning of April 28, and would provide sufficient large-scale lift for storm development in the afternoon across East Mississippi, our target area for the day.

In the lower levels of the atmosphere, strong low-level southerly flow was allowing for moisture to stream into the deep south, another crucial ingredient for severe storms.

At the surface, a strong surface low was noted in Nebraska, with a cold front draping south of the low through the Eastern Plains. Those features would move easth through the day towards the Deep South. Surface winds in East Mississippi were out of the south-southeast. Those winds would likely veer more due south or south-southwest in the afternoon as storms began to fire.

The closest weather balloon sounding was located in Jackson Mississippi. The morning sounding showed what is often referred to as the “loaded gun” sounding. A tremendous amount of wind shear and unstable air was in place, but a cap, a part of the atmosphere where temperature increases with height, kept storms from developing in the morning. That would allow for dry weather through the morning and allow us to heat up, causing an even more unstable environment, before the cap would erode away and storms would fire.

The only potential limiting factor was whether the low level shear would remain as strong as the surface low continued to lift northeast in the afternoon. Despite that potential limitation, all signs pointed to a significant severe weather outbreak in the afternoon.

The Chase is On: The Afternoon of April 28, 2014

As we went through the morning, all signs continued to point to a significant severe weather outbreak. The afternoon weather balloon sounding from Jackson showed that the cap from the morning had eroded away. There was nothing preventing supercell thunderstorms from forming.

As expected, low level shear was not quite as strong as it was in the morning sounding, but there was still plenty of low level shear to support strong tornadoes. The atmosphere was now incredibly unstable. Everything was coming together for supercell thunderstorms capable of producing strong tornadoes. A “Particularly Dangerous Situation” Tornado Watch had been issued, and the Storm Prediction Center was upgrading East Missisisppi to a rare High Risk for severe weather. The primary threat was strong tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center noted they would be upgrading to a High Risk in a Mesoscale Discussion

A Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Watch was issued in the afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a High Risk outlook in the afternoon

The Storm Prediction Center noted strong, long track tornadoes were likely in East Mississippi.

The Chase Is On

Mississippi State cancelled afternoon classes, and we hit the road as storms fired to our south. After some consultation ,we decided to target a storm developing northeast of Jackson that appeared to be rapidly organizing and strengthening.

That supercell quickly intensified and produced a tornado in Leake County, northeast of Carthage.

A large supercell storm with an impressive hook echo was producing a tornado to our southwest in Leake County

The storm was showing a tight circulation on radar, often called a couplet.

Radar showed debris was being lofted into the air by a strong tornado.

The storm’s path appeared to be towards Noxapater, Mississippi in Winston county. We drove south from Lousiville and stopped at a field on the south side of Noxapater and waited. We had a good road that would allow us to quickly drive south to bail out of the way of the tornado if it turned towards us. The tornado was continuing to intensify. Radar suggested the debris from the tornado was being lofted higher than 15,000 feet, a sure sign a violent tornado is occurring.

Radar suggests debris is being lofted over 15,000 feet in the air.

The tornado is now violent. A debris ball is visible at the bottom of the hook echo. A Tornado Emergency is issued.

Debris is still being lofted by the tornado.

The rotation in the storm is still very strong

A Tornado Emergency is issued for the cities of Louisville and Noxapater. That’s the strongest warning the National Weather Service has. It’s reserved for violent tornadoes. As the tornado intensifies, it begins to lift further north, away from our location. It’s decided we will stay put. There’s too many trees and too much rain wrapping around the tornado to see it, and it’s too violent to risk getting too close. We have a view of the mesocyclone (the rotating part of the thunderstorm) from our location.

Looking at rain wrapping around the rotating storm producing the Louisville EF-4 tornado.

The mesocyclone of the storm producing the Louisville, MS EF-4 tornado

After the tornado lifted northeast of us, hitting Louisville head-on, a second storm developed to our southwest and developed strong rotation. We had to watch closely as that storm missed us to the west.

As the tornado was impacting Louisville, a second rotating storm prompted another tornado warning

The Louisville storm is still showing violent rotation on radar, but a second storm southwest is also spinning.

That storm never did produce a tornado, but it certainly caused a scare, as it tracked over the same area the first storm did.

The Aftermath

The tornado damage was significant. In order to return to Starkville, we had to drive through part of Louisville. At the time, it was the worst damage I had ever seen in person.

Crews were already on the scene, and directed us on our way back to Starkville. Perhaps the most unusual and memorable part of going through tornado damage like that is the smell. After a big tornado like that, there’s a strong scent of pine trees and natural gas. It’s something you don’t forget. We knew the tornado was very strong, and came back to Starkville to find that there had been loss of life in Louisville. When I got back to my residence hall, tornado producing supercells were moving through Alabama. That night, I found out a door had been lofted by the tornado in Louisville and dropped on campus at Mississippi State, about 30 miles away.

Door lofted by Louisville, MS tornado landed on MSU’s campus 30+ mi away in Starkville. pic.twitter.com/DU8VKN3Dwp — Dennis Mersereau (@wxdam) April 28, 2014

One of my meeorology professors grabbed that door, and still had it in his office the last time I was there.

Over the next several days, the true scope of the damage in Louisville became clear. The tornado was on the ground for nearly an hour. It traveled over 34 miles. At its widest, it was 3/4 mile wide. At its strongest, the tornado was producing winds of 185 mph. The tornado not only destroyed homes and businesses, but also damaged the hospital in Louisville beyond usability. The tornado killed 10 people.

It’s humbling to know you were chasing something so incredibly powerful and dangerous. I still chase storms from time to time, but I do so with the knowledge and respect I gained chasing this storm.

– Alex Puckett

