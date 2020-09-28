Chance For Tropical Development In Caribbean This Week

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the potential for the development of a broad area of low pressure off the coast of Central America later this week.

Models do suggest there is some potential for some tropical development in the Northwestern Caribbean later this week as well.

The National Hurricane Center puts the potential for this developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next 5 days at 30%, so this is just something to keep an eye on for now. But it is a reminder that despite the tropics going quiet for now, we’re still in hurricane season.

– Alex Puckett

