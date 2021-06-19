Chance For Strong Storms After Claudette Moves Out

What’s left of Tropical Storm Claudette is still bringing rain to parts of North Alabama. Keep up with Claudette, and where the rain is using our interactive radar below

For many, the rain Claudette produces won’t be that heavy, but from Bridgeport to Huntsville to Moulton to Hamilton, and points southeast, rainfall could be heavy at times. Northwest of that line, rain will be quite light through the rest of the weekend.

We may even see the sun poke out Sunday across parts of North Alabama. That means it’s going to be hot and humid. Highs top out in the upper 80s and 90s where it stays mostly dry, but the heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Stormy Start To The Week

While many miss out on the heavy rain with Claudette, there’s a big round of showers and storms to kick off the new week on Monday.

Storms begin to bubble up around lunchtime, and some storms could be heavy in the afternoon. A line of storms moves in from the North Monday night. Those storms could also be heavy at times too. Our main concerns with the storms Monday afternoon and evening are damaging winds and heavy rain. There should be plenty of lightning too.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of North Alabama in the *Marginal Risk* category Monday. That means most storms aren’t severe, but the ingredients for a few strong to severe storms exist. We’ll keep you up to date on air, online, and on Live Alert 19 Monday as storms move in.

