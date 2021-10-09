Chance For Rain and Cooler Weather On The Horizon

For Fall weather fans , there may be some good news on the horizon. Models are starting to hone in on a more potent cold front later in the week.



A cold front that moves through Friday into Saturday brings us a better chance for showers and perhaps a few storms.

This front won’t fizzle out, and will bring us a better chance for showers and storms, and looks to also bring us another round of cooler air as we head into next weekend.

Temperatures take a dive behind the late-week cold front

We don’t expect things to get too cold, but we may finally see temperatures dip briefly below average by next weekend. We’re probably looking at highs in the 60s and 70s, and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s if the current model guidance is to be believed. This cool-down may not last long though. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the October 15-19 range suggests temperatures through that 4 day stretch are likely to be above average.

That would mean a fairly quick warm-up past next weekend to bring temperatures above average for the Friday-Tuesday stretch. Still, that could change as we head into next week. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer to this cold front.

