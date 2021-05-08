Chance For More Rain And Storms This Weekend

Saturday won’t be too rainy, but a few passing showers are possible today, but I don’t really expect the kind of rain you can measure in the backyard (0.10″ or more) today. Any showers we see today will be mainly a nuisance. Nothing to cancel your Saturday plans over. Rain chances pick up Sunday. Much of the day will be dry, and that lets temperatures trend up into the low 80s, but a few isolated storms could pop up by mid afternoon, and more widespread storms move in Sunday evening and Sunday night.

This is another situation where a few of these storms could be on the gusty side. While we don’t expect the kind of problems we had on Thursday, there could be a few storms that produce some gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain Sunday evening and Sunday night. Our main timeframe for any impactful storms would start about 5 PM in the Shoals, and continue as late as 9 or 10 PM further east. We do think as storms move east, they will lose strength, meaning once storms move into Northeast Alabama, they probably won’t have the same punch they had across the Shoals.

You can keep up with any rain this weekend using our interactive radar, or using Live Alert 19.

