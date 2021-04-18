Chance For Frost This Week As Cold Front Brings Chilly Air

It will be nice, dry, and Spring-like through Tuesday, but a cold front moves through Tuesday night. While we don’t expect that front to bring much rain, we do expect a fairly substantial shot of cold air to move in behind that front.

Temperatures may drop low enough Thursday and Friday mornings to get some patchy frost across parts of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee, so be prepared to protect sensitive plants in the garden.

Rain will be hard to come by over the next several days. Our next best chance of rain will come Saturday, but it’s unclear if that will be substantial rain , or just a few passing showers. Temperatures stay below average through the second half of the week before rebounding by the weekend. We see warmer weather to kick off next week.

