Chance for a record high temperature Friday

December has started out quite warm, with highs in the upper 60s Wednesday and low to mid-70s Thursday. Temperatures again climb well above normal across North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee Friday, and we’ll be close to record high temperatures. We’re forecasting a high temperature of 75° in Huntsville Muscle Shoals. If that works out, we’d tie the record high temperature for December 3rd in Huntsville, and fall one degree shy of the record in Muscle Shoals. The last time we hit 75° on December 3rd was 23 years ago, back in 1998. The abnormally warm weather won’t last forever though. A cold front moves through at the start of next week bringing heavy rain and cold air. You can get the latest forecast in our forecast discussion.
