Break In the Rain Won’t Last – More Wet Weather Around the Corner

The first dry weekend of 2020 was nice! Get ready for more rain this week!

It was a great weekend in the Tennessee Valley with highs in the 50s with no rain! I hope you enjoyed it because rain returns in a hurry Monday night into Tuesday. This time it will be rain and possible thunderstorms opposed to severe weather. It’s nice to see some “X” marks on the calendar especially on a weekend! It was the first Saturday that we didn’t see measurable rainfall at Huntsville International for the entire year! We still have twelve days left to add to the 7.58″ we have in the rain gauge.





Futurecast Showing Rain Soon!

Here is a look at the futurecast through Tuesday. Presidents’ Day looks dry under a mostly cloudy sky, but rain creeps in during the overnight and lasts into Tuesday. Expect a wet early commute heading back to work and school Tuesday. Rain lasts through Tuesday with some the heavier downpours over southern sections through the afternoon. Everyone in southern middle Tennessee may escape the heavier rain late in the day. We’ll say POSSIBLE STORMS this time and severe weather isn’t in the forecast for this round.





Daypart for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon

Rain Chances Up Then Down Again

Rain chances diminish later this week as cooler air takes over the Tennessee Valley. Highs Thursday and Friday only reach the middle 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s. It’s cold, but not too bad for February.

Rain chances decrease later this week!

Something to make you laugh on this Presidents’ Day!

Ben Smith’s parents and sister are on vacation this week. Not to a warm destination, but even a colder spot. How about Fairbanks, Alaska. Yes, they aren’t far from the Arctic Circle. Ben’s Dad said it was -36°F and it was difficult to breathe in the cold and dry air. The photo is from their hotel room at the Pike’s WATERFRONT Lodge (try not to laugh!). I don’t see any water either. The sunrise by the way is at 8:43am. Remember you can use our Live Alert 19 app to get the forecast for anywhere in the United States on your vacation, even in Alaska!

Fairbanks, Alaska – -36°F

