Blue Origin Flight Forecast

Blue Origin will launch its first manned flight tomorrow where Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and three other passengers will launch from Bezos’ West Texas ranch. The weather for the 8 AM launch looks just fine. Temperatures will be in the 70s, with a few clouds around. Rain looks very unlikely for the West Texas launch site.

There will be a watch party at the Space and Rocket Center tomorrow morning, and as rainy as it has been around here so far this summer, thankfully this watch party is indoors.

Check out more about rain chances for the week ahead in our forecast discussion.

– Alex Puckett