HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Weather Authority is closely monitoring arctic air on the way for the start of the coming week.

A potent arctic cold front will push through the region Monday leading to cold air surging into the region and a chance of a wintry mix.

This strong cold front will contribute to a change in the weather pattern for the Tennessee Valley and the country.

When looking above the surface, an upper-level trough, or dip in the jet stream, will dig into the south. This will lead to a surge of cold air for the Deep South.

The arctic cold air mass will come from the farthest part of Canada. Beginning early Sunday, this air mass will begin to move south, engulfing the United States.

It will be the coldest air of the season for the Tennessee Valley, with temperatures nearly 30 degrees colder than average for this time of year.

High temperatures on Monday will occur around midnight, with temperatures near freezing during your morning commute. The day is forecast to start near the low 30s before falling into the low 20s by the evening. The area will wake to temperatures Tuesday morning in the single digits with the threat of wind chills below zero.

Along with bitterly cold air on the way, the Weather Authority will also be monitoring the potential for winter precipitation. Precipitation will begin as a wintry mix. As temperatures rapidly fall throughout Monday, we’ll quickly see the transition over to snow. If this transition occurs early and there is enough moisture in place, we could see accumulation.

The threat of a wintry mix and light snow accumulation will be something the Weather Authority will be monitoring closely. Whatever does fall will stick, and lead to potential travel impacts. Temperatures may not climb above freezing until next Wednesday once the arctic air moves in.

Preparations Ahead Of The Cold

There are plenty of things you can do to protect yourself and your property from the subfreezing temperatures in the forecast.

Make sure when heading out in the morning or late evening that you are wearing multiple layers to stay warm. Bring small sensitive plants indoors at night if you can. If you can’t bring the plants inside, make sure you cover them.

Along with making sure you stay warm, we don’t want to forget our furry friends. As we continue to head deeper into the colder months, we need to provide them with a warm and safe shelter. During the winter, they burn off a little more energy than normal so it is important to feed them a little extra food.

When temperatures drop well below freezing, or 32 degrees, the pipes in your home are susceptible to freezing and then bursting. There are many things you can do to help prevent this from keeping the heat on in your home to insulating your pipes.

If you are leaving on a trip make sure your heat is left on at a minimum of 55 degrees. This helps keep the pipes warm and prevents water in the pipe from freezing.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest.