Bitter Cold Night Across The Tennessee Valley

Temperatures will drop to the teens by Friday morning as arctic air rushes into North Alabama and Southern-Middle Tennessee. Due to today’s rain, it’s possible there could be a few slick spots on the roads in the morning, so be careful! As temperatures plummet tonight and the wind chill drops into the 10s and single digits, be sure to take precautions against the cold.

A strong wind has helped dry some of the moisture off the roads but not every road will look the same. Treat any moisture on the road overnight and into Friday morning as icy. Winds will be between 10 and 15 mph overnight and into Friday morning, leading to wind chills in the single digits. Have your layers on and a heavy coat before heading out. Air temperatures will only climb to the low to mid-30s Friday afternoon.