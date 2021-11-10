Big Pattern Shift Around the Corner

I hope you had a chance to enjoy sunshine and highs in the 70s. We hit 76° on Tuesday afternoon. We have one more nice day before it gets wet and chilly across the Tennessee Valley. Enjoy your Wednesday afternoon!

Sunshine and warm temperatures

Soggy Veterans Day

A cold front increases our chance of rain and possible storms on Veterans Day. It won’t rain all day, but be aware that a solid four hour period of rain is expected on Thursday. Here is a look at the timing:

Futurecast shows rain entering northwest Alabama in the morning then pressing eastward toward I-65 and Madison County around lunchtime. After that, expect a soggy early afternoon for Scottsboro, Fort Payne and the I-59 corridor.

9am

Noon

3pm

Rain totals average around 1/2″. This isn’t going to be a big event. A few storms will be mixed in, but it won’t be severe this time. After Veterans Day, look for a chilly Friday afternoon including your high school playoff action. This weekend will be chilly with a chance of frost/freeze.

This Weekend:

Ben Smith