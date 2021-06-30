Big Improvement In Our Weather For 4th Of July Weekend

While most won’t see any rain today, a few storms will likely bubble up in the afternoon heat and humidity today. Highs climb to near 90° this afternoon.

Rain chances trend up as we round out the work week. Expect more numerous showers and storms Thursday into Thursday night as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

By Friday morning , that cold front is slowly moving through North Alabama. We expect that front to continue to trigger scattered showers and storms through at least mid-day Friday, but behind that front we shut down rain chances for a few days.

Before the front clears, an additional 1-3″ of rain is likely across North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.

Behind that front, more comfortable air moves in as we head into the holiday weekend. You probably know the drill by now. It’s by no means cool, but it’s cooler, and more importantly, less humid. That will make for a really nice 4th of July weekend!

Enjoy the cooler weather Saturday and Sunday if you can though, we’ll be pushing close to 90° again by Monday, although the humidity stays at least relatively in check until Tuesday.

