Beta To Bring Heavy Rain To Parts Of Gulf Coast

Beta remains a heavily sheared and disorganized storm in the Gulf this morning.

This storm is expected to slowly move west towards the Texas and Louisiana coast through the early week, but some rain will extend eastward from the storm and bring some occasional rain to the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf coast as well.

Those along Alabama’s Gulf Coast should monitor the progress of Beta.

Keep updated with Beta and with other ongoing storms with the tracking map below:

– Alex Puckett

